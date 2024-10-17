Dr. Panagis Polykretis Substack
This paper will SHOCK the world: Unveiling hidden biases that inflated COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness and safety
How misclassification of early post-vaccination deaths distorts mortality rates and public health assessments
Nov 3
Panagis Polykretis
October 2025
The launch of the Make Europe Healthy Again (M.E.H.A.) initiative
A pivotal initiative committed to promoting scientific integrity and protecting personal freedom for a healthier Europe
Oct 18
Panagis Polykretis
September 2025
Evidence of plasmid DNA contamination in mRNA COVID-19 vaccines finally published in the peer-reviewed literature
Implications of manufacturing-derived contamination on genetic vaccine purity and safety
Sep 8
Panagis Polykretis
July 2025
Italy Rejects WHO Amendments: A Historic Victory for Health Sovereignty
The crucial role of the indipendent Medical Scientific Commission (CMSi)
Jul 19
Panagis Polykretis
March 2025
An extensive review of the COVID-19 Infodemic and Censorship
A 52-page report
Mar 20
Panagis Polykretis
January 2025
Carelessness, Randomness, Irresponsibility, Sloppiness, Inattention, Slackness (C.R.I.S.I.S)
Assessing the negligence behind COVID-19 genetic vaccines
Jan 15
Panagis Polykretis
October 2024
Il mio discorso al Parlamento giapponese sulle reazioni infiammatorie autoimmuni causate dai vaccini genetici COVID-19
International Crisis Summit 6, Sessione in Parlamento, 27 settembre 2024
Oct 17, 2024
Panagis Polykretis
My address to the Japanese Parliament about the autoimmune inflammatory reactions caused by the COVID-19 genetic vaccines
International Crisis Summit 6, Japanese Parliament Session, September 27th, 2024
Oct 17, 2024
Panagis Polykretis
June 2024
Japanese study showing an increased age-adjusted cancer mortality after the 3rd mRNA vaccine dose RETRACTED: It is time to stop the…
One more scientific study that challenges the established narrative gets retracted.
Jun 27, 2024
Panagis Polykretis
November 2023
The censorship of science during the “COVID-19 era”
All unbiased scientists who experienced various forms of censorship should come forward and disclose their experiences. The censorship of science must…
Nov 25, 2023
Panagis Polykretis
September 2023
Il meccanismo mediante il quale i vaccini a mRNA contro la COVID-19 provocano miocardite
[article in Italian]
Sep 15, 2023
Panagis Polykretis
August 2023
The Australian Senator Gerard Rennick asked Pfizer executives why the vaccine against COVID-19 causes damage to the heart, without getting a…
Such mechanism has been described for the first time in the letter to the editor of the Scandinavian Journal of Immunology, published on March 17th…
Aug 4, 2023
Panagis Polykretis
