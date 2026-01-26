My Speech at the Italian Senate

On October 27, 2025, I had the honour of speaking at the “22nd Annual Day to Remember Those Killed or Disabled by Vaccines”, held in memory of Fabio Giamberduca, Antonia Spada, and all family members of vaccine victims who have passed away. The event took place in the Italian Senate, in the historic Sala Capitolare at the Chiostro del Convento di Santa Maria sopra Minerva, in Rome. Organized by the associations CONDAV and COMILVA, it was hosted by Senator Claudio Borghi.

CONDAV, the National Coordination for Vaccine Victims, was officially founded in January 2001 by parents whose children were harmed by mandatory vaccinations. It amplifies the voices of those injured by vaccines and their families, providing vital information on damages, prevention, and treatments. Drawing on national and international experts, partnerships with aligned groups, and direct dialogue with health authorities, CONDAV supports victims and their families through advocacy for improved legislation with bodies like the Ministry of Health and Parliament; comprehensive legal, medical, and emotional guidance; public awareness campaigns to prevent harm; and assistance for members filing claims under Italian laws.

COMILVA, the Italian Coordination for Vaccine Freedom, champions freedom of conscience, affirming personal autonomy in lifestyle, nutrition, and health choices, including the right to refuse medical treatments without coercion. Rooted in Italy’s Constitution (Articles 13 and 32), the Oviedo Convention, Nuremberg principles, and Geneva Declaration, it demands voluntary care, free and informed consent, and transparent, accessible information from doctors on risks, benefits, and alternatives. Guided by solidarity, mutual respect and resistance to oppression, psychological pressure, or media manipulation, COMILVA campaigns vigorously against mandatory vaccinations. It works relentlessly to eliminate legal vaccine mandates, fully recognize personal and societal harms from mass vaccination campaigns, and protect the vulnerable from violations of core freedoms.

Beyond childhood vaccines, CONDAV and COMILVA have fiercely opposed the COVID-19 vaccine mandates, highlighting their risks, which led to my invitation to deliver a presentation titled “Evaluation of Safety Issues Associated with Genetic Vaccines Against COVID-19”. In the video of the event, Nadia Gatti, President of CONDAV, introduces me, with Claudio Simion, President of COMILVA, seated beside her.

I focused my presentation on critical safety concerns that went untested before billions were indiscriminately vaccinated worldwide, without true informed consent. These included plasmid DNA contamination, uncontrolled biodistribution to organs like the heart and brain, risks of autoimmune reactions against the body’s own tissues, and many other issues that remain largely unexplored despite their continued recommendation and administration through mainstream medical propaganda.

