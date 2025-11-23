Dr. Panagis Polykretis Substack

PamelaDrew
38m

Science has been subject to fraud by profiteers for decades. It's a rich irony that the folks calling foul here are part of another fundamental fraud.

The mRNA TRANSFECTIONS are decades old technology with nothing in common with traditional vaccines beyond syringe delivery. This is bench tool to make vaccine models aka Gain of Function. Anyone with biology or virology chops knows this. https://web.archive.org/web/20161206155142/http://www.gryphonscientific.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/Risk-and-Benefit-Analysis-of-Gain-of-Function-Research-Final-Report.pdf

The contamination that is being flagged SIX Years into this criminal human medical experiment are fully expected byproduct of the TRANSFECTION process that grows CRISPR clones in E.coli or bacterial culture for biologics which undergo expensive filtering to remove what is suddenly treated as unexpected result of unfiltered byproduct. What fraud.

Perhaps worse is the distraction of calling these vaccines but laying blame for harm at the point of contamination when bodies NEVER tolerate foreign proteins and we have kno0wn the disastrous auto-immune destruction of cells manifesting non-self proteins since 1999 Biotech Death of Jesse Gelsinger. This is the fraud that should be the basis to reject the paper and NOT anything these fake heroes claim about contaminated vials.

https://web.archive.org/web/20080517050534/http://www.nytimes.com/library/magazine/home/19991128mag-stolberg.html

webstersmill
40m

Science is (and has been) indeed under attack. Miss Jessica’s post on which you comment brings to mind a recent reading of ScienceGuardians’ substack, a line-by-line refutation of the attack dogs’. The attack on Miss Jessica, et al, just cements my present skepticism, to make me question anything and everything coming out of ‘peer-review’, Taylor & Francis Group, any journal, the designated hit-person/journalist Holly Else, and the current designated hit-person/journalist Ellie Kincaid.

Suggest every truth-seeking scientist/researcher treat this as an opening salvo as this is a war not simply a little misunderstanding. There is subterfuge afoot. Suggested to Miss Jessica that this is a trap.

Link: scienceguardians@substack.com.

🌐 ScienceGuardians.com/

📢 @SciGuardians on X

