On October 15, 2025, the Make Europe Healthy Again (M.E.H.A.) initiative was officially launched at the European Parliament, marking an important milestone in the effort to promote health and freedom across Europe.

This independent European initiative was founded by Dr.

Her enterprising spirit and dynamic leadership have been instrumental in bringing this vision to life.

Driven by a commitment to restore and enhance public health across Europe, M.E.H.A. champions collaboration and innovation grounded in scientific integrity and transparency. It brings together experts, policymakers, and citizens to address urgent health challenges, promote preventive care, and advocate for public policies based on reliable, unbiased scientific evidence. By encouraging evidence-based, cooperative approaches, the network supports individual liberties and aims to foster lasting social transformation.

The event was hosted by Member of the European Parliament Mag. Gerald Hauser. His support and invitation provided a crucial platform for open dialogue and helped amplify voices dedicated to scientific transparency and integrity.

I am truly honored to have been invited to participate and speak. Although time was limited due to the number of speakers, I concentrated my speech on the critical issue I have first hypothesized, extensively researched and am actively fighting against, since the beginning of vaccination campaigns: the severe inflammatory reactions against self-tissues triggered by the modRNA vaccines [1-4]. I highlighted how these reactions can spread uncontrollably throughout the body and emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive biodistribution evaluations. Furthermore, considering that I was in the European Parliament, I felt compelled to denounce the fact that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) was aware of the risk of uncontrolled spread of the vaccine-derived genetic material since at least February 19, 2021 [5]. Despite this knowledge, they continued to administer these pharmaceutical products indiscriminately to millions across Europe—including pregnant women and children—without fully understanding several critical safety concerns associated with these products. Some of this concerns have been discussed in a previous article. You can watch my intervention below:

During the event, I had the great honor of reconnecting with several distinguished figures, including Dr.

currently member of the U.S. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices

Dr.

Chief Medical Advisor of

the MEP

, alongside many courageous advocates who stood firmly and relentlessly during the pandemic to defend human rights and public health, and who persist today with unwavering determination.

The day after the launch, a kick-off meeting took place to discuss several crucial topics that will be central to the focus of the M.E.H.A. initiative. Among these were the pressing issues of censorship in science, the freedom of medical doctors to practice medicine according to the principle of “first do no harm”, and patients’ rights to bodily autonomy. The meeting also covered strategies for effectively transmitting knowledge to younger generations, sustaining local farming and producers, reconnecting with and protecting nature, and other fundamental concerns seriously impacted by corporate powers in recent years.

The launch of M.E.H.A. comes at a critical time when unbiased science is urgently needed. Too frequently, research and health policies have been influenced by corporate interests and subjected to censorship. This initiative aims to change that by championing independent, transparent science with the ultimate goal of making Europe healthy again through informed and impartial decision-making.

I encourage everyone to watch the full event at this link to gain deeper insight into the discussions and vision behind this pivotal initiative. Together, we can work toward a Europe that values truth, freedom, and collaborative progress in health.

